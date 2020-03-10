The Sandy Bay Government School has been adjudged overall winner in the 2019 National School Garden Competition.

The School was presented with the Saboto Caesar Challenge Trophy, at the Prize Giving and Awards Ceremony yesterday at the Fisheries Conference Room.

In his address, Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar said he was pleased to see the level of participation in the Competition.

He commended the organizers and the thirteen Schools that participated.

Prizes and Awards were presented to Schools who won in the categories of Management of Livestock; Sustainability; Management of Crops; Diversity; Use of Technology.

In the Primary School Category, Sandy Bay Government placed first while West St. George Secondary took the top spot in the Secondary Category.







