St. Lucia-born, J-Kwon Freeman, is the latest Super-6 Jackpot winner.

Mr. Freeman was presented with his winning cheque today, from the Windward Island Lotteries Incorporated (WINLOT), at a ceremony hosted by the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) this morning.

He was the sole winner of last Tuesday’s jackpot of $534,000.00.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Lions Cub lotto booth located at Heritage Square.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related