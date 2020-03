The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association has named five players to train for possible selection to a team to compete in the Martinique Invitational Table Tennis Championships from 9th to 14th April.

The squad is Damion Dublin, Akeil De Roche, Mirac Creese, Caleb Howard and Leah Cumberbatch. Sean Stanley has been appointed coach of the Squad.







