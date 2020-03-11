BIABOU FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Mozambique outplayed Diamond Youths 8-1 in Group “A” of the Hairoun Biabou nine-a-side Football League at the Biabou Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Bernardo Wright netted three of the goals for Mozambique, whose other goals were scored by Keno Matthews (2) and one each by Sunalie Richards, Akeem Benz, and Ozan Thomas. Kelson Stephens converted the goal for Diamond Youths.

This afternoon at 4:30, Top Strikers will meet Union Combined in another Group “A” match at the Biabou Playing Field.







