COVID MEDIA SESSION

The Public Education Campaign being carried out by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment on the Coronavirus or COVID 19, is being rapidly expanded across the nation.

Yesterday, the Ministry hosted an Interactive Session for the Media, at its Conference Room, to discuss issues relating to COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache said the Ministry has been targeting all areas in its campaign, including the Grenadines.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said the campaign is also focusing on the Tourism and Hospitality sector.







