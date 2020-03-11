NATIONAL NETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS RESULTS

In Division (2) of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines/FLOW National Netball Championships, Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports Club beat Grant Thornton Stars 45-33 at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, yesterday.

In an earlier match, JDS Success Radio Netters outplayed Bethel High School Juniors 10-3 in Division (4).

On Monday, SVG General Services Maple edged the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Gems 24-23 in Division (3), and Major Blazers had the better of National Properties Netters 37-36 in Division (2). The Championship will continue next Monday.







