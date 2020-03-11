NLA NATIONAL CRICKET RESULTS

Five centuries were the highlights in last weekend results of the National Lotteries Authority National Cricket Championships.

FLOW Radcliffe moved one step closer to clinching the 2020 Premier Division title, with a commanding 251-run victory over Victors (1) at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: Victors (1) 98; (Atticus Browne 39; Asif Hooper 4 for 63, Othneil Lewis 3 for 7), and 153; Kenson Dalzell 47, Atticus Browne 45; Othneil Lewis 3 for 57).

FLOW Radcliffe set new batting records, with centuries by Deron Greaves 124, Romano Pierre 112 and Shamon Hooper 107, as they posted FLOW Radcliffe 503 for 7 declared.

In the other Premier Division match, FLOW Team Rivals took first innings points in their drawn match against Guardian General Saints at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: Guardian General Saints 205; Seon Sween 37; Lindon James 6 for 44, Hyron Shallow 3 for 47).

FLOW Team Rivals 303; (Lindon James 102 not out, Kody Horne 48; Geron Wyllie 4 for 74).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related