NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Rock Hard Cement Calliaqua Masters defeated SESCO Masters 3-1 in Group “A” of the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship at Victoria Park.

Reginald “PUFF” Payne with two goals and Randolph “STICKY” Williams (1) secured the victory for Rock Hard Cement Calliaqua Masters, while Tyrone “TIBA” Prince scored the goal for SESCO Masters.



Royal Rootz Masters had a 2-1 victory over Greggs Masters also in Group “A”. Ricardo Bacchus and Orvin Davis scored a goal each for Royal Rootz Masters, while Stanley Liverpool netted the goal for Greggs Masters.

A goal each by Ezran Holder and Dexter Walker gave COMPUTEC VINCY Masters a 2-1 win over beat South Leeward Masters in Group “B”. Javid Gibson converted the goal South Leeward Masters. The Championship will continue tomorrow.







