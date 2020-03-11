SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

The 2020 Quick Cash Corporation St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Volleyball Championship will continue this afternoon at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex where the four top teams will vie for places in the Final on Friday.

At 1:15, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (2) will meet the Division of Technical and Vocational Education. At 2:00, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (1) will oppose the Medical Schools Combined. At 2:45, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (1) will play against the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (2), and at 3:30, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education will meet Medical Schools Combined.

Defending Champions, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (2) now top the points table with 9 points, followed by the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (1) on 6 points and a set difference of positive one. The Division of Technical and Vocational Education are third on 6 points and a set difference of negative one, while the Medical Schools Combined are fourth on 3 points.







