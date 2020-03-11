SVG CYCLING UNION SUNDAY RACE RESULTS

Last Sunday, Lucky Antrobus won the Elite Division of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union’s 36-mile Road Race from Kingstown to Bridgetown, Biabou and back to the Sion Hill Intersection in Kingstown.

The time was 1 hour, 25 minutes, 19.18 seconds. Antrobus brother, Marlon Antrobus was second in 1 hour, 25 minutes, 21.20 seconds. The third competitor, Enroy Lewis did not complete the race.

Peter Durrant won Category 2, the 28-mile race from Kingstown to the top end of the Argyle International Airport and back to the Sion Hill Intersection. His time was 1 hour, 19 minutes, 40.20 seconds. It was the second win for Durrant this season.

Antonio Richardson was second in 1 hour, 19 minutes, 52.10 seconds, with Orel George third in 1 hour, 25 minutes, 52.15 seconds.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related