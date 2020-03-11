WOMEN ADVOCATE FOR EACH OTHER

Former Member of Parliament Rene Baptiste has challenged Women across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to become advocates for each other.

She made issued the challenge, as she delivered remarks during a Rally staged at Heritage Square last evening. The march and rally were held with the theme: We Are Against Violence or WAAV”, to raise awareness on the issue of violence against women and children.

Miss Baptiste said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has a rich history of Women in leadership positions and Women today must work together to continue the work of those who have gone before them.

Yesterday’s event was organized by Vincentian Entertainer and Cultural Ambassador James “Jamesy P” Morgan in collaboration with several other entities. It was organized to coincide with International Women’s Day, which was observed across the globe on Sunday March 8.







