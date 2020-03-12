ALL LEEWARD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Central Leeward Secondary School with 529 points retained the Title of the Republic Bank All Leeward Athletics Championships for a 4th consecutive year last Friday at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Second was the Bethel High School with 346 points, Troumaca/ Ontario Secondary School third with 342, fourth Buccament Bay Secondary School (229), Petit Bordel Secondary School 5th with 203 points, sixth was the Dr. JP Eustace Memorial Secondary School (103), Intermediate High School seventh (25), and Thomas Saunders eight with 14 points, who contested in eight events.

Arianne Corbin of Petit Bordel Secondary School with 17 points emerged the Junior Girls champion, and the Junior Boys champion was TAA-RIQ Small of Troumaca/Ontario Secondary School with 16 points.

The Intermediate Girls champion was Trevanie Sylvan of Central Leeward Secondary School with 16 points, while Oryan Velox also of the Central Leeward Secondary School with 25 points was the Boys champion.

Indira Cadore of Bethel High School with 27 points was the Senior Girls champion. Darren Morgan and Jacques Edwards of the Central Leeward Secondary School were joint Senior Boys champion with 16 points.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related