BLACK SANDS SWIM SQUAD SWIMMING

A 9-member Black Sands Swim Squad put in outstanding performances in the 2020 Barbados Long Course National Swimming Championships, last weekend.

Black Sands Swim Squad won 52 medals and in the process set 13 new records.

Jamie Joachim won 4 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze in the girls 11-12 years age group and was overall champion in her age group. She broke 5 St Vincent and the Grenadines records in the 100-metres freestyle, the 200-metres freestyle, 400-metres freestyle, 100-metres butterfly, and the 200-metres individual medley.

Mya De Freitas who won 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals in the girls 13-14 years age group broke 5 St Vincent and Grenadines records in the 100-metres freestyle, the 400-metres freestyle, 100-metres backstroke, the 200-metres backstroke, and the 100-metres butterfly.

Also, in the 13-14 years, Abigail De Shong and Rhema Robinson swam best times, while De Shong won 1 silver and 1 bronze medal and Robinson won 3 bronze medals.

Shane Cadogan won 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medal, in addition to breaking 2 St Vincent and the Grenadines records in the 100-metres breaststroke and the 100-metres individual medley.

In the Boys 11-12 age group, Brandon George won 1 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals. His brother, Bryson George won 1 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals in the boys 15-17 years age group, and broke the St Vincent and the Grenadines 200-metres Individual Medley.

Competing in the first year in the boys 13-14 years age group, Eltonte Leonard won 3 silver and 5 bronze medals. His younger sister, Eltonique Leonard, in her first year in the Girls 9-10 age group, swam personal best times in every event in which she competed.

The Blue Marlins swimmers, Kennice Greene, Zariel Nelson and Seth Byron won 12 medals.











