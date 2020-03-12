CABINET COVID DECISIONS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade says the Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has taken a number of decisions in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A release from the Ministry said has Cabinet granted approval for persons with a travel history which includes Iran to be quarantined for fourteen (14) days.
The Ministry said approval has been granted to continue quarantine requirements for persons with a travel history that includes the following countries, for 14 days: China, South Korea and Italy.
In addition, approval was granted to discontinue quarantine requirements for persons travelling from the following countries: Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan. And, approval was granted to implement active surveillance of persons with a travel history that includes countries with community transmission.
The Ministry said Quarantine of non-residents will be at a cost of the traveler. And it disclosed that social distancing and limits on mass gatherings will be considered.
The Ministry added that Non-Essential travel is not advised at this time.
It advised the public to listen for further updates on travel restrictions and screening procedures throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
