St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join the global community in observing World Consumer Rights Day this Sunday March 15th, with the theme: The Sustainable Consumer.

The day is set aside each year to heighten awareness on the need for sustainable consumption, as well as to highlight the importance of consumer rights and protection.

And, this year, the Ministry of Trade will mark the occasion with a week of activities, running from Sunday 15 March to Friday 20 March. The activities will be outlined, at a News Conference to be hosted by the Ministry of Trade next week

The event will hear remarks from: the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade Sir Louis Straker, and representatives from the Ministry of Health; the Bureau of Standards; the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission and the National Consumer Association.

The News Conference will be held on Monday March 16th, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room, from 2.00 p.m.







