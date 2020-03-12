REDUCING LOW QUALITY PRODUCE IMPORTATION

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said this year as the Ministry works to have local farmers produce higher quality products for consumers, they will also be working to reduce the importation of low quality produce to the country.

He made the announcement at a recent two-day workshop focusing on the disposal of harmful pesticides and herbicides.

Minister Caesar said they continue to work closely with Taiwan in the testing of pesticide residue on Agricultural produce which are imported and made available for sale.

He said many of the imported Agricultural produce have high levels of pesticide residue that they should have and this is bad.

Minister Caesar said during this year they will be clamping down on the importation of these bad products because these products have many negative impacts on the health of Vincentians.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related