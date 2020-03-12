SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE- VOLLEYBALL

Defending champions, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (2) and the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (1) advanced to the Final of the 2020 Quick Cash St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Volleyball Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, yesterday.

The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (2) defeated the Division of Technical and Vocational Education 25-9, 25-16, 25-17 in one semi-final to top the preliminary round with 15 points.

In the other semi-final, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (1) completed a 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-8, 15-6 victory over the Medical Schools Combined to reach the Final.

In an earlier match yesterday, the Medical Schools Combined defeated the Division of Technical and Vocational Education 25-15, 18-25, 28-26, 25-18.

The final between the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (1) and the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (2) will be played on Friday afternoon at 3;30, at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Also, on Friday afternoon at 2:30, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education and the Medical Schools Combined will contest the third place play-off. The Presentation Ceremony will follow Friday’s Final.







