FANCY HEROES DAY FESTIVAL STILL ON

Organizers of the Fancy Heroes Day Festival said the event is still on this Saturday and they are promising members of the public a grand time as they celebrate the 16th anniversary of the program.

The program is again being hosted by the Fancy Unity Farmers’ Cooperative in collaboration with the Fancy Chapter of the North Windward Tourism Association.

One of the Co-ordinators of the Festival, Maxwell “Tajoe” Francis said everything is in place for tomorrow’s event which will be held at Heroes Square in Fancy under the theme Building a Strong Cultural Foundation for All Ah We, National Heroes Day 2020.

He said the cultural package is ready for tomorrow along with the many indigenous foods.

Mr. Francis is also encouraging everyone up to Fancy for what he promises will be an entertaining and educating National Heroes Day Festival.







