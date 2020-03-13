An official ceremony will be held here next week, to mark the opening of the NEMO Warehouse in Mesopotamia.

The warehouse was constructed at a cost of one million dollars, by the firm of Irvine Interior and Construction Ltd.

The opening ceremony is slated for Monday 16th March, at 3 p.m.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address at the event, which will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

Warehouses at Magum, Georgetown and Rose Hall have already been opened.

On Monday March 23rd NEMO will officially open its warehouse in Union Island.







