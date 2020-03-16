AIA COVID SUSPECT

The Ministry of Health said it was informed by the Argyle Airport Authority Administration on Saturday, that a passenger, who had a recent history of contact with a COVID-19 positive case, had arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines aboard LI771 en route to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

As per International Health Regulations requirements, the passenger has been quarantined and will remain in quarantine for the next seven days.

While the passenger has not shown any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, a clinical sample has been taken for analysis. Contact tracing for all contacts of this passenger has commenced.

Passengers arriving in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on LI771 on March 14th, 2020, who have not yet been contacted by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, are asked to call the COVID-19 Hotline at telephone number 534-4325.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed its first imported case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on March 11th, 2020.

The Ministry of Health, said the patient was a Vincentian female who had travelled to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the United Kingdom on March 7th, 2020.

The patient contacted the relevant healthcare services on March 10th, 2020, and has been in isolation since then.

A clinical sample was collected and sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency Laboratory for analysis. Laboratory tests confirmed the diagnosis at approximately 5:28 pm on March 10th, 2020.







