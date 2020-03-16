St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined the global community in observing World Consumer Rights Day on Sunday, with the theme: The Sustainable Consumer.

The day is set aside each year to heighten awareness on the need for sustainable consumption, as well as to highlight the importance of consumer rights and protection.

This year, the Ministry of Trade will mark the occasion with a week of activities, running from March 15 to Friday 20. The activities were outlined at a News Conference hosted by the Ministry of Trade.

The event heard remarks from: the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade Sir Louis Straker, and representatives from the Ministry of Health; the Bureau of Standards; the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission and the National Consumer Association.

