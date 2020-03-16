GOSPEL FEST LAUNCH

A Media Launch will be held here next today, for the 2020 Digicel SVG Gospel Fest.

The festival, now into its eighteenth year was established to develop gospel expressions and provide greater exposure for local Gospel Artistes.

Today’s launch will hear addresses from Minister of Culture, Cecil Mckie; Chairman of the Gospel Fest Committee Leroy Browne, Country Manager of the principal sponsor Digicel, Fanta Williams and other event sponsors.

Organizers say the 2020 program of activities will be unveiled with some exciting new events expected this year.

The Digicel SVG Gospel Fest, which runs from April 5th to 26th will be celebrated with the theme: ‘A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ’.







