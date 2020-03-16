POLICE NEWS

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Edward Alexis, a 28 year-old Labourer of Trigger Ridge, Redemption Sharpes which occurred at about 9:43 p.m. last Sunday.

According to investigations, the Alexis was allegedly shot once to his head by an unknown assailant as he approached the gate to his home. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the District Medical Officer.

A post mortem examination was expected to be carried out on his body to ascertain the cause of death.

The death of Alexis marks the 5th homicide recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the year 2020.

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in obtaining any information that will lead to the apprehension and prosecution of the offender(s) in this matter.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Alston John, a 94 year-old Retired resident of Mesopotamia which occurred at about 9:45 pm last Sunday March 15th.

According to investigations, John was allegedly attacked and beaten about his body and head with an unknown object, by a 20 years old relative of the same address who is believed to be mentally ill. Police say the elderly man subsequently succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the District Medical Officer.

A post mortem examination was expected to be carried out his body to ascertain the cause of death. The suspect is currently in police custody assisting with the investigations.

The death of Alston John marks the 6th homicide recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the year 2020.







