SVG TABLE TENNIS ASSN. CONTINUES TRAINING

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association will continue its training programme for the Martinique Invitational Table Tennis Championships from 9th to 14th April and will monitor the situation regarding the coronavirus closely with the organisers.

In a statement issued yesterday, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association said that it would request the Martinique Table Tennis Association to postpone the Championships if it thought that the situation posed any risks however small to players.







