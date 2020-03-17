CALLIAQUA 5-A-SIDE STREET FOOTBALL RESULTS

Young Ballers defeated System Three 2-nil to win the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/St Vincent Brewery Calliaqua Community Sports Group 5-a-side Street Football Tournament at the Calliaqua Culture Spot Square last Saturday, National Heroes Day.

They collected EC$250. 00, gold medals and a Trophy, while 2nd Placed, System Three pocketed, EC$150. 00, silver medals and a Trophy, and third Placed, Volcanoes (1) received EC$100. 00, bronze medals and a Trophy.

The other teams took part in the Tournament were A-Team, Calliaqua (1), (2) and Volcanoes (2).

Tevin Thompson of Young Ballers with 8 goals was the top goal scorer. He was also adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament.

Dillano Benjamin of Volcanoes (1) was the Most Disciplined Player, and Ronaldo Chambers of A-Team at 12 years was the Youngest Player in the Tournament.







