The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, has denounced attempts by persons who it said have maliciously posted a bulletin that several supermarkets only have limited stock of food supply and that persons must participate in panic purchasing.

The Ministry said, as part of its COVID -19 Food Security and Mitigation Plan, it will make official releases on issues relating to food security.

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce also issued a release today noting that there is false information currently being circulated on social media referring to an impending food supply shortage as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Chamber said the allegation is that C. K Greaves and Co. Ltd only has 3 weeks volume of stock and that ECGC has grain stock to the end of April.

The Chamber said its Secretariat made a check with these establishments and both have assured it that stock levels are normal and adequate.

It said both establishments have invoked their re-order levels and baring any major disruption of seaport operations (which is not envisaged), business remains as usual.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related