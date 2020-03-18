LOVE BOOGIE 2020

The Board of Directors of the National Broadcasting Corporation at its meeting on Tuesday March 17th, took a decision to postpone until further notice the Corporation’s signature event, Love Boogie.

The event which is into its seventeenth year was slated for Saturday May 9th.

The Corporation thought it best to adhere to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s recommendation to limit mass gatherings as a result of COVID-19.

General Manager of NBC Radio Dionne John, said that the Corporation will continue to work along with the relevant stake holders and if and when it becomes possible an announcement will be made of a new date for the event.

The Corporation regrets the postponement, however, safety is always our first consideration for all parties involved and the general public. Persons are encouraged to practice proper hand and respiratory hygiene and to stay safe.

Persons who wish to make a contribution to the fund can do so to the National Medical Fund, at the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, account number 800612.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related