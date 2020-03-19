LIVING STONES LECTURE

Activities to mark the 200th Anniversary of the consecration of the St. George’s Cathedral, will continue here this evening with a lecture entitled Living Stones

The lecture will be delivered by Researchers, Dr. Christina Welch and Dr. Niall Finneran from the University of Winchester.

The presenters will explore the use of graveyard memorials for research purposes.

Chairperson of the 200th Anniversary Committee Oneka Morgan said the committee is hoping that History students and other members of the public who have an interest in research will be able to attend tonight’s lecture.

The presentation will take place at the Cathedral from 5:00 p.m.

The 200th Anniversary Committee is hosting nine months of events leading up to the date of the consecration of the St. George’s Cathedral on September 6th.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related