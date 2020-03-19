MARRIAQUA ROADS

Parliamentary Representative for Marriaqua the Hon. St Clair Prince has revealed that extensive road repairs are currently on the way for several areas in the Marriaqua community.

Minister Prince made the revelation recently as he addressed the opening of the Satellite Warehouse in that constituency. He revealed that road works are scheduled to commence in Dumbarton and Cane End, however work has already started on the Carriere Village road.

He noted too that road works will begin shortly from the Collins bridge to the Carriere bridge, while the Carriere mountain road has been put on the front burner to get some attention as soon as possible. “The Farmers are complaining and we have to respond,” Prince stated.

He mentioned that the Sears village road will be completed in a few months and will serve as an important bypass in the event of any obstacle on the main Mesopotamia road. Higher up in the area, the Montreal Garden road is down for repair. The Area Representative acknowledged there are still roads in need of repairs, however, they are seeing to the more urgent needs.

Minister Prince gave these updates while addressing the opening of the Marriaqua Satellite Warehouse on Monday, 16th March, 2020.







