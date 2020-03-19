The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce says various responsive measures have been taken by the SVG Consulates and High Commission in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In relation to the SVG Consulate in New York, the Ministry said the Consulate closed yesterday March 18, until further notice. A system of providing Emergency Travel Documents via e-mail has been implemented and, all processing of passport applications will be done via mail. All new applicants will be required to pay for courier mail (FedEx) delivery as in-person services are suspended.

The Office at the Consulate of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in Toronto, Canada has also been closed to the public, and applications for passports will be by mail only. Emergency passports will not be issued until further advised, and applicants are asked to call 647 967 3480 for emergencies.

The Ministry said special measures have also been implemented at the SVG High Commission in London, which is now operating at reduced service for consular and welfare matters. Persons are asked not to visit the High Commission during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic until further notice. Also, all passport and other consular face to face appointments are currently suspended.







