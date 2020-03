A quantity of supplies will be donated to the Ministry of National Mobilization today, compliments the Republic of China, Taiwan.

The donations will be made under the auspices of the Taiwanese Embassy, through the SimplyHelp Foundation and the Wu Thun-Chih Foundation for Charity and Public Welfare.

The handing over ceremony takes place at the Rillan Hill Community Center commencing at 9 a.m. 







