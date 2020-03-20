SCHOOL CLOSURE

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) says it will continue to monitor developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of the current situation, VINLEC is advising customers to adhere to the recommendations of the national health authorities. Our Company is working diligently to provide our valuable customers with a safe and reliable service in this current environment.

In this regard, VINLEC has provided staff with critical supplies inclusive of hand washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizing products and appropriate Personal Protective Equipment as the situation requires.

The Company said it is implementing limitations on the size of group meetings and are making use of available technology to facilitate virtual meetings. In addition, they have halted regional and international travel related to work for our staff.

At the Corporate Headquarters in Kingstown, VINLEC has provided a hand-washing station for public use and the areas accessible to the public will be disinfected hourly throughout the work day.

The Electricity Company is also requesting customers to limit visits to our offices to matters of absolute necessity.

In the event of an emergency, customers can call or WhatsApp.

1-784-456-1540 and for interaction with the Corporate Headquarters for customer concerns/queries please call Toll Free 377 (effective March 24th).







