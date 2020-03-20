SCHOOL CLOSURE

Schools throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines are closing today, one week earlier than the scheduled Easter break.

The Ministry of Education says it is providing support to all principals, teachers and students during the period of the premature closure of schools due to the COVID-19 virus which is affecting a number of countries worldwide.

The Ministry says in a release that to ensure that all students are not negatively affected by the sudden disruption of the school term, principals teachers, parents and guardians are asked to note that they can access learning materials for students on the Curriculum Unit website http://www.svgcdu.org

Practice tests are also available on the site for students sitting the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

The Ministry is currently in the process of working with teachers to put together worksheets and other learning materials that will be made available in hard copies for students who may be unable to access the internet.

Telecommunications Company, Digicel, is also working with the Ministry of Education to have web-based learning sites and platforms zero rated. This means if an individual is out of Wi-Fi range they would still be able to access the site without the need for data.

Plans are also being made to have educators trained to deliver online education to students where the need arises.

The public is also reminded that all scheduled school activities for the rest of the school term have been postponed until further notice.

The Ministry of Education is working along with educators and stakeholders to ensure the continued delivery of education to our students as well as to safeguard their health and well-being at this critical time.

