A Multi-Million Dollar Stimulus Package is expected to be introduced for all sectors of the Vincentian Society in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves said on Radio yesterday that the comprehensive Stimulus Package was being discussed at Cabinet level.

He spoke about the resources that they can tap into to go towards the stimulus package.

The Prime Minister said the package will be presented to Parliament for approval.







