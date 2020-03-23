CABINET DECISIONS

A number of decisions were taken this week by the Cabinet of St Vincent and the Grenadines, in relation to the country’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic, after considering recommendations from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

According to a release from the Prime Minister’s Office, approval was granted to maintain the status quo as it relates to travellers from Iran, China, South Korea and Italy, who will be quarantined for 14 days.

In addition, all persons arriving from the United States of America,

United Kingdom and European Union member countries are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. This will take effect from Monday, 23rd March, 2020, from 6:00 a.m.

Cabinet has also decided that all persons with a travel history including countries not listed above will be allowed entry, once no symptoms of the COVID-19 virus are exhibited.

Upon entering this country, all persons will be issued with a card containing the COVID-19 hotline number and indicating that they are required by law to report any symptom of the COVID-19 virus which may develop after entry and during their stay in this country. If symptoms develop, the affected person will be isolated and tested.

Social distancing is recommended for members of the household of any person under quarantine. And, the Government, having consulted the various stakeholders and in the context of all the circumstances, advises that activities for the Bequia Easter Regatta and the Union Island Easter Festival be cancelled.

The Government is also reminding all interested persons that the airports and seaports of St. Vincent and the Grenadines remain open, and protocols as enunciated officially will apply.

Under the existing laws, the relevant officials are authorized, in special circumstances, to take other health or security measures as may be deemed necessary.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related