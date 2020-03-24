MARCH PARLIAMENT

The Annual Report on Trafficking in Persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be presented in Parliament this week.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will present the 2019 Report at Thursday’s sitting of Parliament.

The Order Paper also includes the first reading of the Consumer Protection Bill which will be done by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce, Sir Louis Straker.

There will also be eleven questions from the Opposition for oral answers at the Thursday’s Meeting.

It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m on Thursday and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







