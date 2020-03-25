WAREHOUSES EQUIPPED

Senior Engineer Cecil Harris said the Satellite Warehouses being constructed throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines are designed to meet the needs of the community during times of disasters.

Mr. Harris was speaking at this week’s official opening of a Satellite Warehouse in Union Island.

The facility is one of six Satellite Warehouses being constructed throughout the country, with the aim of reducing this country’s vulnerability to climate change and related hazards.

Mr. Harris said every effort was made to ensure that the facilities are equipped with the necessary tools to respond effectively to a natural disaster.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related