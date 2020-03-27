The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has said that there are no new COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry said this is based on results received from the Public Health Lab at CARPHA, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 7:38 last night.

The Ministry also disclosed that, to date, 31 persons have been tested for COVID-19, with 34 swabs being done. The results for 30 persons have been received, with 1 positive result, the index case on March 11, 2020. One result remains outstanding.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is again urging the general public to adhere to the advice provided on hand washing hygiene, physical (social) distancing and to the quarantine requirement for all persons who have recently travelled from the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union including Martinique and Guadeloupe.

The Ministry said it will continue to provide the public with additional information, as it becomes available.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related