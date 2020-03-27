SUPERMARKETS COVID MEASURES

Three leading supermarkets here have agreed to work closely together in the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic.

Following extensive discussions on customer and staff safety, Massy Stores SVG Ltd, C.K Greaves and Co. Ltd and Bonadie’s Supermarket have agreed to make further changes to their operations, to ensure that COVID 19 safety practices are implemented, using best practice measures in the fight.

A release from these businesses says social distancing is highly recommended as one of the most effective ways of managing the spread of Covid 19. And as such, effective today March 27, some Social Distancing measures will apply at the operations of these supermarkets:

Only 30 persons will be allowed in the stores at any given time, and persons will be required to queue up outside while waiting their turn to enter. Persons accessing the checkout will be required to stand 3 feet apart

The release stressed that while waiting outside in line and during check- out, customers will be required to maintain a distance of three feet from each other. This safe distance is critical to managing the spread of the virus.

A spokesperson for the three retailers said over the last few weeks they have increased their cleaning rotations and have enhanced many of their sanitation practices to ensure a safer environment for staff and customers alike. The supermarkets say they recognize that these new social distancing measures will be challenging and thanked their customers in advance for their patience with the process, which is for their own well-being.

The supermarkets also say they remain grateful to their staff for their commitment to providing high levels of service, even at this critical time and under very trying circumstances spurred by panic buying. They urged the public and customers to heed all warnings and advisories from the Health Officials, as they work together in the fight against this virus.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related