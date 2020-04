Changes have been made to the hours of operation of the Argyle International Airport {AIA} and other Airports across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The AIA will now operate from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Operating hours for the Canouan, Union Island and J.F. Mitchell Airports will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The AIA notes that these changes are as a result of global flight reductions due to COVID-19.

The changes will remain in effect until April 1st, 2020.







