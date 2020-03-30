CHURCH PRECAUTIONS

The New Testament Church of God has been encouraging its members to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves their families and all those whom they may come in contact with.

The Church encouraged all to follow the directives and guidelines of the Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities, stressing that all basic health guidelines should be practiced by all at all times.

The Church said it has implemented some measures at all congregations and buildings, as it complies with the Social Distancing recommendations as prescribed by health officials and other approved agencies locally, regionally and internationally.

It announced that Pastors/Leaders of the New Testament Church of God must regulate church gatherings to guard against overcrowding, with at least a three feet distance between persons.

The Church leaders are expected to regulate gatherings under their responsibility to a maximum of 50 persons while ensuring that the “Social Distancing” of a minimum of 3 feet is not violated.

It also directed that physical Church gatherings be limited to Sundays only. Churches with large congregations can choose to have 2 services per Sunday.







