MCMH REVISED REGULATIONS

Visitors to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital will be required to adhere to the Revised Regulations for Patient Visits at the Hospital.

The Ministry of Health said:-

➢ Group visits are no longer permitted

➢ New Visiting Hours: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (the 11 a.m. to 12 noon) visiting hour slot has been removed

➢ No more than two (2) persons will be permitted to see a patient at any one time on the general adult wards or on the Pediatric Ward

➢ No more than one (1) person will be permitted to visit a patient at any one time on the Maternity B ward

➢ The recommended maximum time limit for visits is 10 minutes

➢ The visitor would be required to state the name and ward for the patient he/she would like to visit

➢ Visitors must present a picture ID at the Security Booth. The ID would be kept and the visitor pass will be issued to persons granted entry. The ID would be returned on exit and the pass surrendered.

➢ The visitor pass would be specific to a particular ward and would not be able to be used for a different ward

➢ Only persons holding a “Pass” will be allowed to visit a patient

➢ Persons who are ill or who may have been exposed to persons infected with COVID-19 are asked NOT to visit the hospital

➢ Persons who have been in SVG for less than fourteen (14) days are asked NOT to visit the hospital

➢ Patients requiring entry to the facility for the purpose of accessing other services will be expected to show supporting documentation (e.g. prescription, appointment cards, hospital bill, forms for procedures, etc.)



The Ministry of Health said these regulations have been updated in light of the coronavirus pandemic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related