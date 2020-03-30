NIS EARLY PENSION

The National Insurances Services said it will be making an advanced pension payment to safeguard the lives and livelihood of its pensioners and to help to prepare them for the likely restrictions on opening hours for business.

According to a release from the NIS the next two monthly pension payments will be made early.

The NIS said the last fortnightly pension payment was made on March 27th, 2020.

The next payment will be made on April 3rd, 2020 for the 4-week period March 30th, 2020 to April 25th, 2020. This will be followed by a payment on April 30th, 2020, which will cover the 4-week period from April 27th, 2020 to May 23rd, 2020.

This means that pensioners would not receive their normal fortnightly payments, as they would have already received them in advance. The next payment date when pensioners would receive their usual fortnightly payment is June 5th, 2020.

The NIS said it continues to monitor the development of COVID-19 and its severe disruptions of lives and livelihoods and its social and economic impact.







