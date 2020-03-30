POLICE COVID-19 MEASURES

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has announced additional measures to curb the spread of the COVID 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A release from the Police said the Island of Mustique has been added to the list of ports of entry that have been closed to yachts and vessels.

In addition, operators of omnibuses have been advised to conform to the physical distancing guidelines by allowing only one person to sit in the front passenger seat and; no more than three persons on each of the other seats;

Also, passengers arriving in the state from China, Iran, South Korea, United States of America (including Puerto Rico), United Kingdom, European Union (including Italy and overseas departments of France (Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, French Guiana and Canada are reminded that they must self-quarantine for 14 days. This is not optional. Failure to self-quarantine will result in the issuance of a court order for your mandatory quarantine.

The Police and Ministry of Health officials will be strictly enforcing the court orders. Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Friday ordered that Ports of Entry in Union Island, Canouan and Bequia be closed to Yachts and Pleasure Craft.

He said all yachts and pleasure craft entering the territorial waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from outside this country’s jurisdiction is required to clear Immigration and Customs at one of three ports of entry on St. Vincent, namely Kingstown, Blue Lagoon, and Wallilabou.







