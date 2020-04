A quantity of medical supplies will be handed over to the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment today from Courts St. Vincent Limited.

Courts SVG said $15,000.00 worth of supplies will be handed over to outfit the quarantine facility, which is being constructed at Argyle.

The items will be handed over at the National Emergency Management Organization {NEMO} Warehouse at Campden Park.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 this morning.







