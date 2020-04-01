AGRICULURE EXPORTS

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has experienced an increase in demand for agricultural commodities amidst the COVID-19 crisis. And, Farmers and Fishers will soon obtain support from the Ministry of Agriculture for production and marketing. Similarly, several member states of CARICOM have allocated resources to boost agriculture production.



Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar currently chairs the CARICOM Food Security Committee in response to threats to regional food security as a result of COVID-19. Minister Caesar noted that this country has a golden opportunity to create an intra-CARICOM trade platform showing our potential to feed ourselves.

The Minister advised that point persons have been nominated in each CARICOM Member State to provide information on national production platforms and potential intra-regional Agri-exports and imports. A paper will be finalized and presented next week outlining the modalities that will facilitate the process.



St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded an in increase in exports of agricultural produce during the first two months of this year, compared with the same period last year

According to a report from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority, as of February 2020, the total agricultural produce exported amounted to 1,473 tons., compared to 1,011 tons, for the corresponding period in 2019

This represents an increase of 462 tons or 45%. Of the total regional cargo exported from the port, agricultural produce accounts for 89%, compared to 79% in 2019 for the corresponding period.



The Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries launched the Agri-Export Strategy Initiative in 2015. The aim is to boost intra-regional trade in agricultural commodities and fish products.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related