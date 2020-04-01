BROWNE & PAHO DISCUSSION

Minister of Health Luke Browne held discussions yesterday with the Director of the Pan American Health Organisation, PAHO Dr. Carissa Etienne on SVG’s Response to COVID-19.

Minster Browne said Dr. Etienne made suggestions on the procurement of critical supplies, offered technical assistance and expressed support for our ongoing activities.

Minister Browne said the FDA has approved a test kit for a GeneXpert instrument. He explained that this would allow SVG to do COVID-19 tests in-country, with equipment that is already here.

The Government’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic was among issues discussed during yesterday’s meeting of Cabinet.

Parliament will debate Supplementary Estimates for 2020 next week Tuesday April 7th.

A report on quarantine compliance is being prepared.







