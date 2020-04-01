The University of the West Indies, UWI, Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines site, has announced that it will be closed on Mondays and Fridays, in keeping with the policies adopted by the University of the West Indies.

The Open Campus said in a release that the Administrative Office, the Computer Lab and Library, will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On these days, staff will be available to provide the usual services expected at the Site.

The UWI says, in any event, the staff can be contacted during the period 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.







