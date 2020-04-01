WINDIES VETERAN DWAYNE BRAVO ON T20

West Indies veteran, Dwayne Bravo believes the West Indies possess the tools to dominate Twenty/20 International Cricket matches.

The 36-year-old all-rounder Bravo was recalled recently to the West Indies squad that defeated Sri Lanka 2-nil in their Twenty/20 Internationals in early March.

Bravo said he sees where the Caribbean side, two-time world champions, can rise to the top once more despite a fall-off in form that has seen them currently ranked 10th in the ICC Twenty/20 rankings. Those signs he said were evident during the Sri Lanka series.

Bravo who over the past decade, established himself as one of the best Twenty/20 players in the world and one of the format’s best bowlers with almost 500 wickets. He said that the West Indies have too many World-Class Twenty/20 players not to show it on the field of play.

