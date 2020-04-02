NTRC SIGNING

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) has signed the second contract for the SMART project with FLOW for the provision of subsidised internet and computer equipment.

The signing was held last Thursday March 26, at the NTRC’s conference room on the second floor of the NIS Building, Upper Bay Street, Kingstown.

The project is being funded by the Universal Service Fund (USF) which is one of the mandates of the NTRC’s Telecommunications Act and was signed for EC$2.8 million.

The SMART project will run for 5 years and will be carried out in two phases, involving 340 households each. This project will grant internet connection to 680 households that have been without internet access previously at a subsidised price of $10 per month. Only households that have been without internet for the last two years will be eligible to apply.

The project will be targeted mainly towards households with students between grades 5 and 6, students between forms 4 and 5, students of the Community College as well as persons enrolled in courses online and distance teaching.

Persons wishing to apply can do so at the office of the NTRC located on the second floor of the NIS Building, Upper Bay Street, Kingstown.







